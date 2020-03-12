Donovan Mitchell tests positive for Coronavirus; Jazz players felt Rudy Gobert was ‘careless’

Rudy Gobert is not the only Utah Jazz player who has contracted Coronavirus, as Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive.

Mitchell’s test for Coronavirus came back positive, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Jazz players said privately that Gobert was being “careless” by touching other players and their belongings in the locker room.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Mitchell was the only Jazz player or staffer to test positive other than Gobert after 58 tests were administered on Wednesday night.

Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Gobert is facing a lot of criticism for the way he mocked Coronavirus prior to testing positive. After the team’s shootaround on Monday, Gobert met with reporters in the media room as opposed to on the court as part of the team’s measures in response to Coronavirus. He made light of the situation by touching every microphone and recorder in front of him.

It’s unclear when or how Gobert contracted Coronavirus, but one reporter said Wednesday night that Gobert previously had contact with travelers from France and Italy.

Yes. Travelers from france and Italy — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 12, 2020

The NBA has suspended its season in response to Gobert’s positive test. Other teams that faced the Jazz or came in contact with Jazz players will also have to be quarantined.