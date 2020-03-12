pixel 1
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Donovan Mitchell tests positive for Coronavirus; Jazz players felt Rudy Gobert was ‘careless’

March 12, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Rudy Gobert is not the only Utah Jazz player who has contracted Coronavirus, as Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive.

Mitchell’s test for Coronavirus came back positive, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Jazz players said privately that Gobert was being “careless” by touching other players and their belongings in the locker room.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Mitchell was the only Jazz player or staffer to test positive other than Gobert after 58 tests were administered on Wednesday night.

Gobert is facing a lot of criticism for the way he mocked Coronavirus prior to testing positive. After the team’s shootaround on Monday, Gobert met with reporters in the media room as opposed to on the court as part of the team’s measures in response to Coronavirus. He made light of the situation by touching every microphone and recorder in front of him.

It’s unclear when or how Gobert contracted Coronavirus, but one reporter said Wednesday night that Gobert previously had contact with travelers from France and Italy.

The NBA has suspended its season in response to Gobert’s positive test. Other teams that faced the Jazz or came in contact with Jazz players will also have to be quarantined.


