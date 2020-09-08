Serge Ibaka wearing walking boot after suffering ankle injury

The Toronto Raptors are on the brink of postseason elimination after they were blown out by the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and they may be without Serge Ibaka for Game 6.

Ibaka told reporters on Tuesday that he suffered an ankle injury during Toronto’s 111-89 loss the night before. He was wearing a walking boot and said his availability for Game 6 will depend on how he feels Wednesday morning.

.@sergeibaka says he twisted his ankle in game 5 and is going to see how he feels tomorrow morning to determine his availability for game 6. pic.twitter.com/uJb5pMvbgD — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) September 8, 2020

Ibaka played just 19 minutes on Monday, which was his lowest total of the playoffs. He scored seven points after dropping 18 in the Raptors’ Game 4 win. Toronto would be forced to go to a smaller lineup if he’s unable to play on Wednesday night.

The Raptors appeared to shift momentum in their Eastern Conference semifinal series when they won Game 3 on a miraculous buzzer-beater. They then took Game 4 but looked terrible in Game 5 on Monday night. Ibaka will likely do everything he can to make sure he is ready for Game 6 on Wednesday.