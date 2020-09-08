 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 8, 2020

Serge Ibaka wearing walking boot after suffering ankle injury

September 8, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The Toronto Raptors are on the brink of postseason elimination after they were blown out by the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and they may be without Serge Ibaka for Game 6.

Ibaka told reporters on Tuesday that he suffered an ankle injury during Toronto’s 111-89 loss the night before. He was wearing a walking boot and said his availability for Game 6 will depend on how he feels Wednesday morning.

Ibaka played just 19 minutes on Monday, which was his lowest total of the playoffs. He scored seven points after dropping 18 in the Raptors’ Game 4 win. Toronto would be forced to go to a smaller lineup if he’s unable to play on Wednesday night.

The Raptors appeared to shift momentum in their Eastern Conference semifinal series when they won Game 3 on a miraculous buzzer-beater. They then took Game 4 but looked terrible in Game 5 on Monday night. Ibaka will likely do everything he can to make sure he is ready for Game 6 on Wednesday.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus