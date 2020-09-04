Video: OG Anunoby makes incredible game-winning shot at buzzer

OG Anunoby made a monster shot for the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night to help his team avoid a major hole in the playoffs.

Anunoby sunk a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Toronto to a 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals game in Orlando, Fla. Kyle Lowry threw a pass over the arms of giant Tacko Fall, and Anunoby was able to get off the shot in fewer than 0.5 seconds.

ANUNOBY FOR THE WIN WITH .5 SECONDS LEFT pic.twitter.com/M6IdnSv5yd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 4, 2020

What a shot.

The Raptors were facing the very real possibility of falling behind 3-0 in the series until Anunoby made the clutch shot. Now Toronto is in a much more manageable position of being down 2-1.

Anunoby had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the game with three 3-pointers. What an absolutely clutch shot by the Indiana product.