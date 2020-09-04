 Skip to main content
Video: OG Anunoby makes incredible game-winning shot at buzzer

September 3, 2020
by Larry Brown

OG Anunoby made a monster shot for the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night to help his team avoid a major hole in the playoffs.

Anunoby sunk a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Toronto to a 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals game in Orlando, Fla. Kyle Lowry threw a pass over the arms of giant Tacko Fall, and Anunoby was able to get off the shot in fewer than 0.5 seconds.

What a shot.

The Raptors were facing the very real possibility of falling behind 3-0 in the series until Anunoby made the clutch shot. Now Toronto is in a much more manageable position of being down 2-1.

Anunoby had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the game with three 3-pointers. What an absolutely clutch shot by the Indiana product.

