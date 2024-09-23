Seth Curry fired up over Andy Dalton leading Panthers to win

Andy Dalton started for the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, and he lit a fire under the team.

The Red Rifle went 26/37 for 319 and 3 touchdowns while leading Carolina to a 36-22 win over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday. Dalton got the start in place of 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young, who had been benched.

Panthers fans were hyped about the win. Seth Curry, who is a Charlotte native and plays for the Hornets, was among those excited about the win.

“Look at em! Red [rocket],” Curry posted on X.

Look at em! Red 🚀 @Panthers — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) September 22, 2024

Red Rocket was a reference to Dalton, who more commonly is nicknamed “Red Rifle.”

Whether the 36-year-old Dalton will be able to repeat the performanceremains to be seen, but for now, he has fired up Panthers fans and earned another start.