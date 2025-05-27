Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addresses being called a ‘free throw merchant’

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has heard the noise about his penchant for drawing free throws.

Minnesota Timberwolves fans jeered the Oklahoma City Thunder star with “free throw merchant” chants in Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Even Doris Burke got in on the action during Monday’s Game 4.

SGA shot 14 free throws in the contest, en route to a 40-point night to lead the Thunder to a 128-126 victory. Nobody else had more than 7 attempts from the charity stripe.

After the game, reigning MVP was asked about his distasteful moniker. Instead of taking the nickname as a slight, Shai claims to see it as a “compliment.”

“In terms of the label, I don’t care,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “Never cared. I’ve said this before. I’ve shot more free throws in [past seasons] than I did this season. Because we’re on the top of people’s radar, it’s a little more noticeable… kind of see it as a compliment.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 14.3 free throw attempts in the Thunder’s three wins in the series. He had just four in OKC’s blowout Game 3 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

The Thunder star was second in the NBA in free throw attempts per game (8.8) during the regular season and first in makes (7.9). While Gilgeous-Alexander has been criticized for getting a favorable whistle and embellishing contact at times, he also leads the NBA in drives per game by a wide margin.

Shai averaged a whopping 10.9 free throws during the 2022-23 season, which was his first All-NBA campaign. But the Thunder finished 40-42 that year and missed the playoffs.

With Oklahoma City just a few wins away from winning a championship, SGA understands why his play is under scrutiny now more than ever.