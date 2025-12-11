Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes a meme for reaction to Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander making a face

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may have just made the most memeable face of the year.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder battled the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday for an NBA Cup quarterfinal game. In the third quarter at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., Suns guard Grayson Allen committed a flagrant foul on Thunder big man Chet Holmgren.

Allen was issued a flagrant 2 and ejected for the shove. You can see the video of the incident here.

But perhaps the bigger storyline was the face that Gilgeous-Alexander made in reaction to Allen’s shove. Gilgeous-Alexander, who was handling the ball at the time, had the most incredible snap reaction to the flagrant foul. Check it out.

Some fantastic memes then resulted thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander’s animated moment. Take a look.

The reigning NBA MVP Gilgeous-Alexander had an efficient night at the office on Wednesday, finishing with 28 points on 11/15 shooting and eight assists to lead the way for the Thunder. But he is actually surprisingly memeable too, as evidenced by last year’s playoffs when Gilgeous-Alexander pulled a Ricky Bobby.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App