Grayson Allen gets ejected for shoving Chet Holmgren

Grayson Allen lost his cool during Wednesday’s nightmare game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Allen and the Phoenix Suns faced off on Wednesday against the Thunder for an NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup. In the third quarter at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., the Suns were trailing the Thunder by an extremely lopsided 94-58 score.

During a Thunder possession, OKC big man Chet Holmgren went to set an off-ball screen for teammate Jalen Williams. Allen, who was matched up against Williams at the time, responded to the screen with a two-handed shove to Holmgren’s chest area. That then sparked some hostilities between the two teams.

Grayson Allen just LEVELS Chet Holmgren, and it leads to almost hell breaking loose between the dominant Thunder and their latest victim, the Suns.





Here is another angle of Allen’s shove, which resulted in him getting a flagrant 2 foul and an automatic ejection.

Grayson Allen shoves Chet and it gets heated he was ejected from the game

It was an extremely frustrating game for the Suns and for Allen in particular. At the time of his ejection, Allen had a modest 10 points on 3/9 shooting in 22 total minutes. Meanwhile, the Thunder went on to win in a 138-89 laugher, the largest single-game margin of victory in NBA Cup history.

Meanwhile, Allen, even if he is now 30 years old, is still very much known for his temper flare-ups. On top of his notorious history of tripping opponents while in college at Duke, Allen once injured one of Holmgren’s Thunder teammates with a dirty foul a few years back.