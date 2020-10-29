Shane Battier could join Daryl Morey in Sixers front office?

The Philadelphia 76ers may be assembling something of a Dream Team in their front office.

News broke Wednesday that the Sixers were hiring former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. Tom Haberstroh of ESPN then reported that retired NBA forward Shane Battier is also a name to watch for Morey’s front office. Battier used to play for the Rockets. He was teammates with Sixers GM Elton Brand at Duke University as well.

Battier, 42, is currently the vice president of basketball development and analytics for the Miami Heat, a position he has held since 2017. The Heat appear to be grooming him for a more long-term role. However, the Sixers also figure to be an enticing situation for him.

The 13-year NBA veteran Battier is exactly the kind of voice that the young Sixers could use in their front office. He also knows a thing or two about good team-building, so it is no wonder that the Sixers may covet him.