Shaq shares bold take about Tyler Herro

Superman is definitely a believer in the Boy Wonder.

During a TNT segment this week about the Sixth Man of the Year victory by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, Shaquille O’Neal offered a pretty bold take about Herro. He said that Herro belongs in the same conversation as fellow young stars Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

“Anybody who talks like that and comes out and plays like that, you gotta believe him,” said O’Neal of Herro, according to ClutchPoints. “You guys laugh at always marveling Trae or marveling Luka. We need to marvel [Herro]. And we’re all marveling him right now.”

Herro’s 2021-22 regular season (at just 22 years old) was magnificent, as he posted one of the highest-scoring seasons for a Sixth Man winner ever. But even the biggest Heat homers will admit that Herro still has some ground to make up on Doncic, a generational superstar, and Young, a multi-time All-Star who already led a team to the conference finals as the clear-cut No. 1.

Granted, it may be a bit unfair to compare Herro to those guys since he was drafted a year after them. But Herro clearly carries himself like a player who is on the level of Young and Doncic, so it might be worth revisiting O’Neal’s take here in a few years.