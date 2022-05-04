Tyler Herro trolls haters with perfect hoodie after winning Sixth Man Award

Tyler Herro had the receipts ready after winning Sixth Man of the Year.

The Miami Heat guard was officially named the NBA’s top sixth man for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday. Herro gave his post-victory interview with TNT while wearing an interesting hoodie of himself. The hoodie depicted Herro wearing a superhero cape (a nod to his last name) and blowing bubbles.

"When I think of the Sixth Man award it's Lou Will or Jamal Crawford. … They paved the way for all of us." Tyler Herro salutes @TeamLou23 and @JCrossover after winning Sixth Man of the Year 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Q4jtjuu1Lg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2022

Afterwards, Herro left a comment on Instagram about his outfit, writing “Bubble boy.”

For context, Herro had a dynamite showing in the 2020 Orlando bubble as a rookie, helping lead the Heat to a Finals berth with several excellent scoring performances. He came back to earth a bit in his sophomore season though, leading many haters to question the legitimacy of his bubble run.

In this third NBA season this year however, Herro removed all doubt. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for the top-seeded Heat and won Sixth Man of the Year in an absolute landslide, earning 96 out of 100 first-place votes.

Herro has always been a king of the culture, and this friendly hello to his haters after taking home some major hardware cements that even further.