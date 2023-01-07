Shaq makes crazy wager on CFP title game

Shaquille O’Neal is putting his money where his mouth is … in one sense.

On an episode this week of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” the retired center great O’Neal made a pretty wild wager with co-host Ernie Johnson on Monday’s CFP national title game. In an apparent show of confidence in TCU to beat Georgia, O’Neal said he would eat a horned frog if Georgia won the game.

.@SHAQ said he'd eat a frog if @GeorgiaFootball wins the National Championship 😳 🐸 pic.twitter.com/Z2xn5CNscm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 6, 2023

The Bulldogs are big 12.5-point favorites for the showdown with TCU, but O’Neal might not be able to make good on his wager regardless. The horned frog of TCU fame is otherwise known as the Texas horned lizard, which is a protected species in certain states. As such O’Neal, probably will not be able to eat an actual horned frog for legal reasons.

O’Neal could always eat a safer, more acceptable dish such as frog legs should TCU ultimately lose in the national championship game. But this appears to be a sign that O’Neal is done betting money on sporting events after the major Ls that he has taken recently.