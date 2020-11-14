Shaq stands by his criticism of Dwight Howard

Shaquille O’Neal is standing by his criticism of Dwight Howard.

O’Neal mocked some Los Angeles Lakers players for celebrating so hard after the team won the championship in October. Shaq believed that some of the players were just along for the ride and did not have much of a place celebrating so hard. A specific video made it clear he was targeting Howard, among others.

Well, O’Neal stands by his criticism, and says he is not a hater.

“You can only hate if you haven’t achieved,” O’Neal said on his podcast this week, via Talk Basket. “I’ve been there and done that, I’m still the Lord supreme of all big men. I’m the last big man to get an MVP in this league, so I’m still in charge. When another big man gets an MVP, I will resign gracefully.”

Shaq’s continued criticism of Howard should come as no surprise. Back when Howard was in his prime on the Magic, Shaq regularly criticized the big man. He was especially sensitive about Howard using the Superman cape. Dwight even backed down and changed nicknames to appease Shaq.

Once again, Shaq is claiming the throne and putting Dwight down. Does he have a case?