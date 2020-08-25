Shaq could face Cody Rhodes in AEW wrestling match as part of new contract

There is some great news for fans of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program: Shaq has signed a contract extension to remain with WarnerMedia. But there is more to his contract than that, and it involves wrestling.

Shaq is targeting a wrestling match for All Elite Wrestling, which airs on TNT. He wants to wrestle Cody Rhodes.

“I’d love to fight Cody,” Shaq told The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch. “Write it. Print it. Text it to him. Call AEW up and tell them.”

According to Deitsch’s story, Shaq’s contract will include executive producer roles on projects for Bleacher Report; his podcast moving to WarnerMedia; an appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show; and a TV show in development with NBA TV.

Shaq is a gregarious personality who has fit in well with TNT since starting there in 2011. He also enjoys wrestling and has made appearances in WWE and WCW over the years, so seeing him appear on a AEW program would be natural.

O’Neal, 48, remains extremely visible as a pitch man and television personality despite being retired from the NBA for nearly a decade. The Big Fella won four championships during his NBA career.