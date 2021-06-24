Shaq has hilarious comment about Kevin Huerter nickname

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has one of the most entertaining nicknames in the NBA, but Shaquille O’Neal is not going to use it.

Huerter helped the Hawks steal Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. As the “Inside the NBA” crew was recapping the game, Ernie Johnson made reference to Huerter’s “Red Velvet” nickname. Shaq said he is not going to call another grown man by that name.

Shaq “I’m not going to call no other man Red Velvet” pic.twitter.com/jLoOxnFjbV — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 24, 2021

Shaq and the TNT crew are no strangers to nicknames. Charles Barkley even came up with a funny nickname for Shaq earlier this year, but apparently the four-time NBA champion feels “Red Velvet” crosses the line.