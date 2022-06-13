 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 13, 2022

Shaq offers very big compliment for Steph Curry

June 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Shaq holds a mic

Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal speaks during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is known for being hard on today’s players, but one NBA superstar he has always gone out of his way to praise is Stephen Curry. The Hall of Famer has now turned it up a notch after Curry’s dominant performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Shaq has won four NBA titles. During a Monday appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” he was asked if he thinks a fourth ring would put Curry in his company. O’Neal said the Golden State Warriors star is already there.

“He’s already in my company,” Shaq said. “With so many great guys before us and guys coming after us, some guys have their own special category that you can’t mess with. For example, when it comes to the most dominant — Wilt (Chamberlain) and myself. For the GOAT (conversation), you always got Kobe (Bryant), LeBron (James) and (Michael Jordan). When it comes to the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry is in there by himself. So does that make him top 10? In my opinion it does.”

Curry already has three championships and two NBA MVP awards. He passed Ray Allen earlier this season for No. 1 all time in three-pointers made, and he is probably going to play several more seasons. Another title would make Curry’s resume even stronger, but he certainly does not need it to be considered among the best players in NBA history.

Shaq had a very simple explanation last year for why Curry is his favorite player. That admiration has obviously continued to grow.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus