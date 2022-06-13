Shaq offers very big compliment for Steph Curry

Shaquille O’Neal is known for being hard on today’s players, but one NBA superstar he has always gone out of his way to praise is Stephen Curry. The Hall of Famer has now turned it up a notch after Curry’s dominant performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Shaq has won four NBA titles. During a Monday appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” he was asked if he thinks a fourth ring would put Curry in his company. O’Neal said the Golden State Warriors star is already there.

“Some guys have their own special category that you can’t mess with.” —@SHAQ says Steph Curry is in a league of his own as a top 10 player all-time. pic.twitter.com/PLxUjfEjon — First Take (@FirstTake) June 13, 2022

“He’s already in my company,” Shaq said. “With so many great guys before us and guys coming after us, some guys have their own special category that you can’t mess with. For example, when it comes to the most dominant — Wilt (Chamberlain) and myself. For the GOAT (conversation), you always got Kobe (Bryant), LeBron (James) and (Michael Jordan). When it comes to the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry is in there by himself. So does that make him top 10? In my opinion it does.”

Curry already has three championships and two NBA MVP awards. He passed Ray Allen earlier this season for No. 1 all time in three-pointers made, and he is probably going to play several more seasons. Another title would make Curry’s resume even stronger, but he certainly does not need it to be considered among the best players in NBA history.

Shaq had a very simple explanation last year for why Curry is his favorite player. That admiration has obviously continued to grow.