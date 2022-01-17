Shaq makes hilarious bet on Suns not beating Warriors in playoffs

The Phoenix Suns have taken over the top seed in the Western Conference thanks to an outstanding stretch of play and the Golden State Warriors cooling off a bit. You could make a case for the Suns having a solid chance to win the conference a second straight year, but Shaquille O’Neal is absolutely certain that is not going to happen.

During a recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal said the Suns have no chance of knocking off the Warriors in the postseason. If it does happen, Shaq promises he will walk around in public with “Suns” written on his backside and broadcast it live on social media.

“If the Suns beat Golden State, I will walk two blocks with ‘Suns’ written on my a–,” Shaq said. “I will post it live on Instagram and I will walk two blocks.”

Shaq has been high on the Warriors all season. He called them “unstoppable” during the same podcast and said the rest of the NBA is trying to emulate what Golden State does but lacks the talent to do it better. He said he guarantees the Warriors will win another title this season.

“Golden State will win the championship this year. I’m guaranteeing it.” 🗣@SHAQ doubles down on the @warriors winning the title on this week's episode of #TheBigPodcast: https://t.co/6oWKz1Pqtd pic.twitter.com/D88io3jSDp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 16, 2022

If you remember, Shaq took a ruthless shot at the Los Angeles Lakers last month while praising the Warriors. He’s not going to change his mind even if Golden State fails to secure the No. 1 seed in the West. His latest promise proves that.

