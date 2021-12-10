Shaq takes shot at Lakers over disappointing start to season

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a slow start this season, and one of their biggest franchise icons says he has lost interest in the team as a result.

Shaquille O’Neal said on the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq” that he is glad Staples Center is being changed to the Crypto.com Arena. He said Staples Center “belongs to Shaq and Kobe” and indicated he feels the current Lakers team was not representing the venue well enough, anyway. Shaq added that he doesn’t care what they name the arena now because he has no plans to go watch the Lakers play.

lakers legend shaq choosing steph’s warriors over the lakers lmaooooooo pic.twitter.com/MBhg9xq3GM — nothim (@notgswchris) December 9, 2021

“Who want to watch them people play?” Shaq asked. “I don’t celebrate seventh place at all. I celebrate Steph Curry. That’s who I celebrate. I’ll go to Golden State and watch them play.”

The Lakers are 13-13 heading into their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. The Golden State Warriors have gone in the opposite direction. They have the best record in the NBA at 21-4 and have seemingly turned back the clock a few years. O’Neal has openly said that Curry is his favorite player, so it’s no surprise he’d rather watch him than his former team.

Shaq is known for his harsh criticism of players and teams. He recently insisted he is not a hater and explained why he’s so hard on people. He may just be trying to motivate the Lakers.

Photo: Mar 10, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors in the third quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 105-99. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports