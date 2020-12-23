Shaq denies shooting his shot with Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram

Shaq denied shooting his shot with Megan Thee Stallion via Instagram Live.

Shaq wrote a comment on the rapper’s Instagram Live session in which he said “watching that booty” earlier this month.

Shaq’s on demon time pic.twitter.com/oTeNXoJpux — Rap Daily (@rapdailytweets) December 10, 2020

Many interpreted that as Shaq hitting on the rapper. Even Shaq’s son, Shareef, agreed with his dad.

Shareef posted a copy of Shaq’s comments on TikTok and added “I feel you pops.”

But, no, Shaq says he wasn’t hitting on her.

“This is what happened America … I was in [the IG Live session]. Somebody said, ‘What are you doing in there?’ And, I typed what I typed. I wasn’t trying to hit on her,” Shaq told TMZ.

So there you have it. It was just one innocent comment and just Shaq telling people what he was doing. Nothing more than that.

