Shaq has hilarious favorite moment from his time with Miami Heat

Shaquille O’Neal played for the Miami Heat for three and a half seasons from 2004-2008 and led them to the NBA championship in 2006. But his favorite moment from his time with the team will surprise you.

Shaq joined ex-teammate Dorrell Wright for a conversation on “Text Message Talk Show with Dorrell Wright.” In the text conversation, Wright asked Shaq for his favorite memory of them being teammates.

Wright said his favorite memory was when Pat Riley kicked him out of a meeting. Shaq said his favorite moment was Wright trying to fight O’Neal naked in the shower. Shaq said Udonis Haslem didn’t want to step in and break them up. Shaq says they hugged and made up.

Shaq is legendary for some of the pranks he has pulled. Wright asked what Shaq’s best prank was.

Shaq said that it was in Phoenix when he used to mess with Lou Amundson. The prank involved stealing Amundson’s bike and making treasure maps to make him find it.

Shaq’s prank battles with Amundson were fairly well known, as shown in this video.

Wright was drafted by the Heat in 2004 and played with them through 2010. He had a brief second stint with the team in 2016. And he had one fun time teaming up with Shaq before O’Neal was traded to Phoenix.

H/T Heat Nation