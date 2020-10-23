Shaq: Clippers need to trade Paul George

Shaquille O’Neal thinks the Los Angeles Clippers need to make a big move this offseason.

Shaq was talking on his “The big podcast with Shaq” for an episode published on Wednesday. In the episode, the hosts talked about the Clippers, and that’s when Shaq shared his thoughts.

“They have to get rid of someone,” Shaq said, referring to Paul George.

“You gotta use [George] to get two good, solid players. Because I need Kawhi to be the man. I don’t want Kawhi to delegate. When Kawhi was with Toronto, he knew he was the man, everybody knew he was the man. Now you got one guy that thinks he’s the man, one guy that is the man. They got a guy coming off the bench that knows he’s the man.

“It may look good in certain games, but when you need to slow the game down and do certain things, it never works.”

The Clippers traded Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and half a dozen draft picks to get George from the Thunder and convince Kawhi to sign with them. Leonard wanted to play with George. It’s on them to make it work, especially after they handpicked the pairing.

The Clippers already made one big move this offseason. It would be a massive shock to see them follow Shaq’s advice.