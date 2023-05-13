 Skip to main content
Shaq says he wants to become owner of 1 NBA franchise

May 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Shaq holds a mic

Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal speaks during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal has largely stuck to television work since his legendary NBA playing career ended. However, he has suggested that he would be interested in taking on an ownership role with one specific organization.

O’Neal appeared on the “3 Points with Chris Mannix” podcast recently and was asked if he had ever been approached about coaching. The Hall of Famer said he did not think he would be a good coach and it was not something he was interested in, but that he did have his eye on one possible role.

“Nobody has ever called me about coaching, but I’m still looking to be an owner, and I’m interested in a certain team in Florida,” Shaq said.

Mannix asked O’Neal if the former Miami center was trying to “boot (Heat owner) Micky Arison onto the cruise ship,” but O’Neal responded by showing his cards.

“It’s not Miami,” Shaq said.

In other words, O’Neal is talking about the Orlando Magic, which was the first NBA team he played for. This is not the first time he has suggested he would be interested in the opportunity, either.

The Magic are currently owned by the DeVos family, which has been the case since 1991. There is no indication the family is looking to sell, so Shaq might have to wait a while.

