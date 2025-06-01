Shaq sends profane message to ESPN during last ‘Inside the NBA’ show on TNT

Shaquille O’Neal made sure to make his show’s final moments on TNT count.

Shaq and the rest of the “Inside the NBA” crew were on duty Saturday for the Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 clash between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

With the NBA Finals set to air on ABC, the Pacers’ Game 6 victory marked the end of TNT’s current partnership with the NBA. ESPN is slated to absorb “Inside the NBA” beginning next season.

Shaq wanted to get a message across to ESPN before TNT pulled the plug on the Emmy-award-winning show.

“To that new network we’re coming to, we’re not coming to eff around,” said O’Neal. “And since this is the last show, I’m going to say it. We’re not coming to f–k around. We’re kicking a–. We’re taking names. And we’re taking over.

“Let me see that No. 1 [finger raised] for the number-one show on TV,” Shaq said to the horde of Pacers fans. “We’re coming over to take over that next network, too.”

Shaq just dropped an F-bomb since it's the final episode for NBA On TNT 😂pic.twitter.com/rb679lcMcb — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 1, 2025

Much of the success of “Inside the NBA” has largely been thanks to TNT giving the show’s foursome the freedom to say whatever they want. With ESPN being known for having a more buttoned-up way of operating, some have fairly wondered if the show would be toned down as it heads to the “Worldwide Leader.” Even Kenny Smith has opened up about some of his apprehensions ahead of the move.

Shaq’s message felt like a warning shot to the network that the “Inside” crew has no plans of changing their winning formula once they leave TNT.