Shaq hilariously flubs apology to new Lakers player

Shaquille O’Neal has both a petty streak and trouble remembering certain names, which combined for a moment of hilarity this week.

Shaq was asked about the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade deadline moves on “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” which included the team’s trade with the Washington Wizards for former lottery pick Rui Hachimura. O’Neal actually issued an apology to Hachimura for not knowing who he was prior to the trade, but he did not quite nail it.

"Let me apologize to Rudy Hachimura. I didn't know who he was because I never watch the Bullets play, but he's a fine role player… I now know who you are." Shaq on new Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (via The Big Podcast with Shaq)pic.twitter.com/ajhgVfjYBm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 17, 2023

“Let me apologize to Rudy Hachimura. I didn’t know who he was because I never watch the Bullets play, but he’s a fine role player. He’s giving me Rick Fox vibes. Tough, pretty good defender, the little stuff he’s doing, he does a great job, but he doesn’t overdo it. So Rudy Hachimura, I apologize. I didn’t know who you were. I know who you are now. I wish you well.”

Host Nischelle Turner had to correct Shaq on Hachimura’s first name, which prompted a smirk and another acknowledgement. No word on whether the Hall of Famer is aware that Washington’s NBA team has not been known as the Bullets since 1997, but we’ll let that one pass.

This is definitely not the first time Shaq has had trouble with names. Hachimura should not take it personally.