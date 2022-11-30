Shaq, Charles Barkley hilariously screwed up Thunder star’s name

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley went a combined 0-for-2 on the air this week.

On Tuesday’s episode of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” O’Neal, Barkley, and the rest of the crew were debating the All-Star case for Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Unfortunately, they could not be bothered to get his name right. O’Neal referred to Gilgeous-Alexander as “Gilchrist” before Barkley one-upped him and started soliloquizing on the merits of “Shai Alexander-Gilchrist.”

Take a listen.

“If Shai Alexander Gilchrist.. is not starting in the all-star game, we’re not gonna let the public vote again” The Inside the NBA panel had a difficult time pronouncing @shaiglalex's name 😅🇨🇦 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/fK932vJd90 — UNINTERRUPTED Canada 🇨🇦 (@UNCanada) November 30, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander, 24, is having a dynamite season for the Thunder, putting up 31.1 points and 6.1 assists per game (though Oklahoma City is just 8-13 overall). But with 21 total letters, Gilgeous-Alexander does not exactly have the easiest name to nail down.

O’Neal and Barkley were probably thinking of former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who attended Kentucky like Gilgeous-Alexander did. But the error should definitely be scored to O’Neal here since Barkley only had his “Alexander-Gilchrist” flub after O’Neal got into his head with “Gilchrist.” O’Neal also has a long history of muffing players’ names on TV.