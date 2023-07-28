Shaq eyeing big move after hearing about wild $100 million contract

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t the type to let a savvy business move slip away. The 4-time NBA champion has a net worth of close to half a billion dollars for a reason.

That’s why when Shaq heard about one streamer’s $100 million contract, he instantly pondered giving it a shot. In a recent appearance on the “Squadcast” podcast, host Ben Gallagher informed the NBA Hall of Famer about top streamer xQC signing a 2-year, $100 million contract with streaming website Kick.

“They pay him $50 million just to play video games? … [xQc} is in trouble because I’m about to come after him. So he just turns the camera on, and people just watch him? … I might have to look into that,” said an intrigued Shaq.

xQC, whose real name is Félix Lengyel, is a Canadian streamer who has grown into one of the most popular in the world. His contract to start streaming on the Kick platform is worth $70 million in guarantees, with incentives that could bump it up to the $100 million figure. Shaq’s largest single contract signed during his NBA career as a 7-year, $120 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers back in 1996.

Shaq might not garner as lucrative of a deal as xQc right away, but he has the following and personality to find success in the streaming industry if he really put his mind to it. The Inside the NBA host has nearly 32 million followers on Instagram alone. His boisterous brand of comedy appears to be an ideal fit for the world of streaming.

When asked about his price to sign a similar streaming contract as xQc, Shaq knew his value.

“Up there,” said Shaq.

Don’t be surprised if you see Shaq set up a stream in the not-so-distant future.