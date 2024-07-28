Shaq trolls Rudy Gobert for getting posterized at Olympics

Shaquille O’Neal was definitely enjoying the content from Saturday’s action at the Olympic Games.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, currently playing at the Paris Olympics for his native France, had a real Kodak moment during his team’s group-stage game against Brazil. Gobert made the mistake of trying to jump with Brazil forward Joao Cardoso on an alley-oop attempt in transition. Not only did Cardoso manage to hammer home the dunk, but he also took Gobert’s soul in the process.

Take a look at the ruthless poster by Cardoso (who also goes by the name of Maozinha Pereira) on Gobert.

Here is another angle of the jam.

RUDY GOBERT GOT DUNKED ON pic.twitter.com/01mJHvecnM — Heavenly Buckets on youtube (@HeavenlyBuckets) July 27, 2024

As if it wasn’t enough that the force of the dunk sent Gobert tumbling to the ground (and that he was also called for a foul on the play), O’Neal decided to add even more insult to injury for Gobert on Saturday. The retired Hall of Famer O’Neal posted a meme to his Instagram Story trolling Gobert. The meme suggested that Gobert would be working as a Walmart cashier if he was not a seven-footer.

Shaq cooked Rudy Gobert on his IG lmao pic.twitter.com/60izk1UZoX — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) July 27, 2024

On the bright side for Gobert, he was able to save some face thanks to the fact that France still beat Brazil 78-66 (though Gobert only had seven points and three rebounds). But it is clear O’Neal was delighting in Gobert’s misery there, which is very on-brand given his history of clowning on Gobert.