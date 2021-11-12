Shaq reveals he turned down famous movie role

Shaquille O’Neal revealed this week that he turned down a famous movie role.

Shaq was a guest on the “Marchand and Ourand” sports media podcast episode published on Wednesday.

Shaq talked about some of the things he did off the court during his NBA career, including acting and making music. He was asked about movie roles he turned down and shared that he had the opportunity to portray the John Coffey character in “The Green Mile.”

“Green Mile. That was my role, in Green Mile. I turned it down,” Shaq said.

He shared why he turned down the role and also acknowledged it was probably a good thing he turned it down since the late Michael Clarke Duncan did such a good job in the role.

“I didn’t want to play the down-South African American guy during slavery. I didn’t want to play that role,” Shaq said. “But the guy who played it, Michael Clarke Duncan, did an excellent job. I think I made the right decision because he did way better than I could have done, but I got offered that role.”

Clarke Duncan received a nomination at the 2000 Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Coffee (Michael Caine in “The Cider House Rules” won it). “The Green Mile” also was nominated for Best Picture that year (“American Beauty” won it).

Like Shaq said, it’s probably best for all parties that he turned down the role since Clarke Duncan did so well. Plus, Shaq will always have his portrayal of Neon Boudeaux in “Blue Chips” to fall back on. He was big-time in that movie.

H/T NY Post

Photo: May 20, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former NBA player and current TNT television personality Shaquille O’Neal prior to game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports