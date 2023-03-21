 Skip to main content
Shaq shares update on his health after surgery

March 21, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Shaq looks on

Nov 22, 2017; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal during the first half of the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Arizona Wildcats in the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis in Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal appears to be doing just fine after his recent surgery.

The retired center great O’Neal sparked some concern this week after posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed. But on Monday night, O’Neal provided a positive update on his health. The 51-year-old said he underwent a hip replacement procedure and added that there was “no need to worry.”

“to all the people who are worried and concerned. first off , let me say thank you,” O’Neal wrote. “And lastly no need to worry, just had to get some BBL WORK AKA #hipreplacement. Thanks and love you all. but no need to worry and yes i’m fine.”

In true O’Neal fashion, he included with his message with a hilarious (and inappropriate) old photo of himself mooning former L.A. Lakers teammate Rick Fox. You can see O’Neal’s post here.

O’Neal, who played in the NBA for 19 career seasons, will be sidelined from his TNT analyst gig for an indefinite period of time as a result of the surgery. But the good news is that he already seems to be well on his way to recovery (and also has a target date in mind for his return to the airwaves).

Shaq
