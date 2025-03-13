Mavericks owner offers bizarre reasoning for Luka Doncic trade

Dallas Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont has further muddled the team’s messaging regarding the controversial trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Video emerged this week of Dumont addressing the Doncic trade at a Feb. 13 speaking engagement. At that point, Dumont said the Doncic trade was a long-term move for the good of the organization.

“Tough decisions are never easy, and a part of leadership is looking at risk and looking at all the factors of a decision and being willing to act at that time and look to the long-term and not only think about the short-term or how it may be received immediately,” Dumont said.

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up court against the LA Clippers during the first quarter during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks owner added that, in the team’s estimation, the Mavericks had failed to improve after last year’s NBA Finals appearance, while their rivals did get better.

“This was a decision about the future. If you look at our roster today and who we have, we feel like we position ourselves to be incredibly competitive against the best teams in the NBA,” Dumont said. “The objective was, how do we create a roster for the future that allows us to be the most competitive team?”

Patrick Dumont reasons to trade Luka Dončić. Thoughts? #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Uvbu8PkKXd — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) March 13, 2025

Dumont’s reasoning would still be controversial no matter what, but there is one specific problem with it. The rationale of this being a future-minded move is completely at odds with GM Nico Harrison’s public assertion that this was a win-now move.

Harrison said the Mavericks do want to win now and in the future, but there was a clear emphasis on the idea that adding Anthony Davis in exchange for Doncic would make Dallas better equipped to win a title immediately.

Dumont had previously suggested culture and character were other key reasons for the trade, but he was largely roasted for some of the context he offered in those remarks.

Reports have indicated that the Mavericks had some major long-term concerns about Doncic, but that was not how they publicly sold the trade in the immediate aftermath. Regardless of their true intentions, the array of comments give off the impression that team leadership is not entirely on the same page, and that they never really had a clear and concise way of selling such a controversial deal to fans.