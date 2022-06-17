Shareef O’Neal works out for another one of father Shaq’s old NBA teams

Shareef O’Neal continues to make the rounds with some familiar teams.

Shareef, the 22-year-old son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal, told reporters on Friday that he had worked out for the Miami Heat on the day prior, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic. Shareef also worked out for the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Shareef’s father, of course, enjoyed a frutiful career as a Heat player. Shaq played in Miami from 2004 to 2008, making multiple All-NBA First Teams and winning a championship in 2006. The Heat are still largely run by the same management (most notably, owner Micky Arison and president Pat Riley) as they were when Shaq played for them.

As for Shareef, he only averaged 2.6 points per game overall in his college career but is drawing increased buzz because of his lineage. In addition to the Heat, Shareef is also working out with another prominent NBA team that his father played for.