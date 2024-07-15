6-time NBA All-Star says Knicks did not want to sign him

Four Villanova Wildcats on the roster are apparently enough for the New York Knicks.

Veteran NBA point guard Kyle Lowry was in Lake Tahoe, Nev. over the weekend to compete at the American Century Championship, an annual celebrity golf tournament. As Lowry was lining up to take a shot, one of the event’s announcers did a dramatic intro for Lowry and joked that he “opted against joining the Villanova Knicks this year.” Lowry laughed and clarified that the Knicks “didn’t want me.”

Here is the video.

“They didn’t want me” Kyle Lowry did not get an invite to join the Villanova Knicks pic.twitter.com/mEmnkoxyEM — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 14, 2024

The Knicks already had former Villanova teammates Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Jalen Brunson on their roster. But last month, they officially made it a quartet by swinging a big trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges. That completed an improbable reunion of the Wildcats team that won the national title back in 2016.

As for the six-time All-Star Lowry, that 2016 squad was a little bit before his time. Now 38 years old, Lowry also went to college at Villanova but did so a full decade prior (from 2004-06). He re-signed with the 76ers in free agency this offseason after also receiving interest from a notable West team. But it appears the Knicks, who have Brunson and Miles McBride at point guard, were never interested in signing Lowry to make it a Villanova five-piece.