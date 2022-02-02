Sixers offer positive health update on assistant Dave Joerger

The Philadelphia 76ers are giving an encouraging update on the health of assistant coach Dave Joerger.

The Sixers announced on Wednesday that Joerger will be returning to their bench on a full-time basis. Joerger had been away from the team since Nov. 13 to receive treatment for cancer. The Sixers add that Joerger’s treatments concluded in mid-December and that he will continue his recovery as he rejoins the coaching staff.

The 47-year-old Joerger is in his second season as a Sixers assistant under head coach Doc Rivers. Prior to that, he served as the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings.

Joerger, who had been diagnosed with treatable form of head and neck cancer, opened up on his battle a few months ago and emphasized the importance of early detection. Now comes the encouraging news that Joerger will be able to resume his full responsibilities with the Sixers.

Photo: Jan 22, 2019; Toronto, Ontario,CAN; Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger reacts during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports