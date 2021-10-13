Sixers teammate has savage quote about Ben Simmons

One Philadelphia 76ers player sounds 100 percent over the whole Ben Simmons situation.

Sixers guard Danny Green addressed reporters on Wednesday and received a question about the expectations now that Simmons has reported to the team. Green responded by getting in a savage line about Simmons’ game.

“I’m not asking him to do anything different than he normally does,” Green said, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We’re not asking him to shoot jump shots. Just come in and be a pro and do your job. That’s what we expect of him.”

Green also said that “it doesn’t really matter to us at this point” if Simmons apologizes to the team or not.

It is hard to blame Green for sounding so unenthuiastic. Simmons appeared to have burned the bridge with his Sixers teammates already, only to report to the team unexpectedly this week. That creates an awkward situation for everyone involved, especially with no long-term resolution in sight.

Green had previously offered a message for Simmons while the three-time All-Star was MIA. While Simmons may now temporarily be back, whether he will be welcomed back by his teammates is an entirely different story.

Photo: Dec 27, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports