Sixers teammate shares his message for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons seems to have gone Casper the Unfriendly Ghost on the entire Philadelphia 76ers organization, so one of his teammates is sharing what he would like to say to the disgruntled All-Star.

76ers swingman Danny Green addressed the Simmons situation this week on the latest episode of his “Inside the Green Room” podcast.

“This has nothing to do with the organization,” said Green. “This has to do with us. We just want to meet with him on a personal level, on a human being, friend level. If he still considers us friends, we don’t know if that’s the case yet or not.

“I know he still communicates with some of the guys,” Green added. “I haven’t been in communication with him. But I would love to meet with him and sit down and talk just to see where his head was at. Let him know that we have his back and we want him back and just give him some friendly advice. Just first and foremost as a human being, as a professional.”

Green is going public with his message for Simmons, probably because he cannot reach Simmons in private right now. Several Sixers players were reportedly ready to fly out to meet Simmons this past week, only for the former No. 1 overall pick to tell them not to come.

Simmons’ relationship with the Sixers looks all but unsalvageable right now. He has alienated management, teammates, and fans alike, so it does not really appear that there is anything left for them to talk about.