Report: Sixers making unexpected player off-limits in trade talks

Ben Simmons may not be the only player that the Philadelphia 76ers are valuing extremely highly.

Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reported this week that Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle is close to being untouchable in trade talks ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline.

That is a fairly surprising valuation of the 24-year-old Thybulle. He is a top-notch defender with an excellent motor on that end of the floor. Thybulle even made the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team last season. But Thybulle is more of a role player, as he has averaged less than five points per game for his career and does not hit the three-pointer consistently.

The Sixers continue to search for a viable trade for Simmons, who is nearing five months now of holding out. But at this point, the team may have to add some extra incentive to a deal in order to do so. Philly appears to be much more willing to include this other player in a trade than Thybulle though.

