Skip Bayless called out by another NBA All-Star

Russell Westbrook is not the only NBA star who has uninvited Skip Bayless from the cookout.

The FOX Sports personality Bayless reacted this week to the Atlanta Hawks’ recent trade for All-Star guard in Dejounte Murray and called it an “indictment” of Trae Young, the team’s current All-Star guard.

Why trading for Dejounte Murray was an indictment of Trae Young. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 4, 2022

Young responded with some shade for Bayless, tweeting, “#NewMedia >> Real/Old Media .. or whatever you wanna call yourself.”

#NewMedia >> Real/Old Media .. or whatever you wanna call yourself😂 https://t.co/inc6m8yvgQ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 4, 2022

“New Media” is a reference to the growing practice of actual players (such as Draymond Green) creating media content themselves. That distinguishes them from so-called “Old Media” figures like Bayless, many of whom have never played sports before (at least professionally) and became famous simply by talking about sports instead.

Though Bayless intentionally gives loud and outrageous opinions, he was probably a little off-base here with his take on Young. Murray is a player who complements and can play alongside Young, and the two reportedly had interest in becoming teammates even before this trade. By no means was the move a signal of non-confidence in Young, who already brought Atlanta to the Eastern Conference Finals and is a multi-time All-Star at 23.

In any case, Young certainly has no problem calling a spade a spade. Earlier this month, he targeted another very well-known sports personality as well.