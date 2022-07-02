 Skip to main content
Trae Young calls out Bill Simmons in tweet

July 2, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Trae Young in warmups

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young warms up prior to game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Simmons looks less like Clairvoyant Bill and more like Clueless Bill to one current NBA star.

The Ringer CEO Simmons was speaking on his podcast this week about the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes and mentioned the widely-circulated point about how the Designated Rookie Extension rule will affect Durant’s suitors. Per NBA rules, the Nets can’t trade for another player who’s on a Designated Rookie Extension as they already have one such acquisition on their team in Ben Simmons (unless Ben Simmons is also included in the trade).

Bill Simmons noted that this would alter the Miami Heat’s pursuit of Durant since Bam Adebayo is signed via the Designated Rookie Extension. But just a few seconds later, Bill Simmons suggested that the Atlanta Hawks could trade Trae Young for Durant … apparently totally unaware that Young is also on a Designated Rookie Extension.

Young himself called out the sports personality Simmons over the foul-up in a tweet Saturday.

“Dumb a–,” Young wrote (profanity edited by LBS).

Young is already a multi-time All-Star at just 23 and is the face of the Hawks franchise. He also begins his new five-year, $215 million max extension next season. That means that Young is probably as untouchable as it gets right now, Designated Rookie Extension rule or not.

But when it comes to Durant, the unique rule will have an impact on other teams besides just the Hawks and the Heat. In particular, it may limit the ability of Durant’s reportedly preferred team to make a move for him.

