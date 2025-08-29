Skylar Diggins pulls disrespectful move on Lynx court after win

Skylar Diggins was feeling a little shady after Thursday’s convincing win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Diggins and the Seattle Storm went on the road to Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. and easily beat the WNBA-leading Lynx by a final score of 94-79. It was Diggins who led the way with a game-high 23 points on four three-pointers to go along with three rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

After the final buzzer, Diggins pulled a disrespectful move on the Lynx court. Right above the logo at midcourt, Diggins started dancing the Electric Slide. She was eventually joined in on her efforts by Storm teammate Erica Wheeler as well.

Here is the video.

Skylar doing the electric slide on the Lynx floor LMAOAOOAOAO pic.twitter.com/edFwubuzRj — Shabazz (@ShowCaseShabazz) August 29, 2025

The pettiness from Diggins was brewing throughout the game as she was seen hurling expletives at the Minnesota bench during the end of the third quarter.

Skylar Diggins going at the Lynx bench after hitting a 3 over Phee to close the 3rd #WNBA pic.twitter.com/wI4vUn9dN9 — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) August 29, 2025

Minnesota is the best team in the league this season at 30-8. But Seattle was able to earn a statement win over them on Thursday and will likely be able to sneak into the playoffs as a lower seed with their 21-19 overall record.

As for Diggins, she is a seven-time All-Star and a six-time All-WNBA selection who is averaging 15.4 points and 6.0 assists per game this year. Diggins is also known for her pettiness towards opponents and even got shady with Caitlin Clark during a game last season.