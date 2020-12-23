Snoop Dogg congratulates Lakers on championship with video message

The Los Angeles Lakers got their championship rings on Tuesday, and Snoop Dogg helped them celebrate.

Snoop appeared in a video for the Lakers in which he congratulated them on winning the 2019-2020 NBA championship. Snoop, who is a big Lakers fan, was wearing a gold chain with a Larry O’Brien Trophy replica hanging from it. He also shared his hopes that LeBron James would bring them another title.

Just getting the championship last season was big, but Snoop already has his eyes on more. That’s a lot to ask of James, but those are the expectations from the Lakers’ fan base.

Photo: © Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com via CC-BY-SA 4.0