Snoop Dogg congratulates Lakers on championship with video message
The Los Angeles Lakers got their championship rings on Tuesday, and Snoop Dogg helped them celebrate.
Snoop appeared in a video for the Lakers in which he congratulated them on winning the 2019-2020 NBA championship. Snoop, who is a big Lakers fan, was wearing a gold chain with a Larry O’Brien Trophy replica hanging from it. He also shared his hopes that LeBron James would bring them another title.
"#LakeShow 2021, let's go!" – @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/Fu8mZbnsy2
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2020
Just getting the championship last season was big, but Snoop already has his eyes on more. That’s a lot to ask of James, but those are the expectations from the Lakers’ fan base.
Photo: © Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com via CC-BY-SA 4.0