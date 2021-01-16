Spencer Dinwiddie hilariously clowns fan who forgot he was still on Nets

The Brooklyn Nets cashed in almost of their chips for James Harden, but Spencer Dinwiddie was not one of them, contrary to what some might think.

The Nets guard had a funny reaction on Friday to a fan account that tweeted about the new era of Brooklyn basketball. The tweet thanked former Nets D’Angelo Russell, Caris Levert, and Jarrett Allen, all of whom are no longer on the team. Curiously though, it also made mention of Dinwiddie.

Beyond excited for the new era of Brooklyn Nets basketball with Harden, Durant and Irving but know that all of this wouldn’t be possible without the Russell, Dinwiddie, LeVert and Allen era of Nets basketball pic.twitter.com/s77AAsVZVQ — BAC (@BACGraphics) January 16, 2021

Dinwidde hilariously responded to the tweet, writing “Uhhhhhh I’m still on the team guys” with a laughing face emoji.

Uhhhhhh I’m still on the team guys — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) January 16, 2021

Dinwiddie, 27, played himself into immense trade value, averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game last season. But he suffered a partial right ACL tear last month, essentially taking him out of trade consideration. The Nets were ultimately able to complete the move for Harden without him.

The injury will effectively sideline Dinwiddie for the rest of the year. But he is still very much on the Nets and still very much bringing heat on Twitter.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0