Spencer Dinwiddie has funny reaction to his trade rumors

November 9, 2020
by Larry Brown

Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie is intrigued by the trade rumors involving him just like any ordinary fan.

SNY reported that multiple Western Conference teams have expressed interest in the Brooklyn Nets point guard. When tagged on Twitter about the report, Dinwiddie responded. Dinwiddie said he wanted to know which teams are interested in him.

He’s curious just like the rest of us!

Dinwiddie is entering the second year of a 3-year deal he signed last year. He’s under contract for a very reasonable $11.4 million for next season and has a $12.3 million player option for the following year.

The 27-year-old averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game last season. Dinwiddie did not play in the Orlando restart after having COVID-19.

The only thing that a trade would screw up is his plans to let fans choose his next team.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via cc-by 2.0

