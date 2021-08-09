Spencer Dinwiddie has the funniest contract incentive of free agency

Some NBA free agency contracts are loaded with incentives. Some players receive bonuses for reaching certain thresholds in award voting or All-NBA placement. Others, particularly those with injury histories, can receive bonuses for reaching a certain number of games played.

One popular clause is a bonus for being on an NBA championship team, and it appears in a number of contracts. Spencer Dinwiddie is no different, as his new deal with the Washington Wizards contains one. However, the value is pretty unusual.

ESPN NBA cap expert Bobby Marks was going over some details of Dinwiddie’s deal in an Instagram video Sunday. The contract has a number of incentives as Dinwiddie comes back from an ACL injury. As Marks was reading them off roughly 10:15 into the video, one incentive caught his attention and made him laugh: Dinwiddie’s NBA championship bonus is exactly $1.

Marks also highlighted this on Twitter, praising the creativity.

The Dinwiddie bonuses are A+ for creativity. https://t.co/70etvuoA8s — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 9, 2021

Dinwiddie has always been creative about contractual matters, though one of his most radical ideas was blocked by the NBA. Undeterred, he found another way to add a unique spin to his free agency plans. Does getting an extra dollar for an NBA title make sense? Not really, but why not do it anyway?

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0