Spencer Dinwiddie disputes report about Kelly Oubre trade

Spencer Dinwiddie disputed a trade report involving him and Kelly Oubre.

Marc Stein reported in his newsletter during the week that the Brooklyn Nets attempted to trade Dinwiddie, who is out with a torn ACL. Stein reported that the Nets tried to trade Dinwiddie for Oubre, but the Warriors rejected the trade.

From Stein’s report:

“Among the options they explored, I’m told, was sending Dinwiddie to Golden State for Kelly Oubre. Golden State rejected those overtures because it is still desperate to make the playoffs. While numerous Oubre trade scenarios came up, Golden State was not going to trade him for someone who couldn’t help the team in the short term.”

Dinwiddie says things worked the other way around.

In a video that was posted on TikTok, Dinwiddie said “they actually lied about that s—. The Warriors offered Kelly Oubre for me, and the Nets declined.”

Who knows what the truth is? Only the teams actually involved in the trade could tell you what really happened. But it’s in both teams’ interests to tell their players that they weren’t actively being shopped. They want to keep their players happy and assured they are wanted.

Oubre has had somewhat of a rough season and has admitted to having struggles with Golden State. Dinwiddie is just trying to get healthy again.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0