Kelly Oubre admits to feeling pressured by what Warriors are paying for him

Kelly Oubre’s contract is costing the Golden State Warriors a pretty penny this season, and it has been hard for him to ignore that fact.

The Warriors swingman admitted in a recent interview with The Athletic that he has felt pressure to perform because of his financial situation.

“When I first got here, to the Warriors, I was feeding into all the pressure of, the salary-cap stuff, the contract year,” he said. “You know, the new team that I would really love to make this a home for me in the future. I was kind of putting too much pressure onto myself.”

Indeed, the 25-year-old Oubre will be a free agent this summer. Meanwhile, his $14.4 million contract for this year is costing the Warriors a boatload more than that because of luxury tax implications.

But Oubre has turned his season around after a brutal start with the Dubs. He is now averaging a very respectable 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds a game to go along with standout defense.

Whether it comes as a starting wing like Oubre is now or as a sixth man whenever Klay Thompson returns, those are contributions that merit longer-term consideration from the Warriors.