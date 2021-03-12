 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 11, 2021

Kelly Oubre admits to feeling pressured by what Warriors are paying for him

March 11, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Kelly Oubre

Kelly Oubre’s contract is costing the Golden State Warriors a pretty penny this season, and it has been hard for him to ignore that fact.

The Warriors swingman admitted in a recent interview with The Athletic that he has felt pressure to perform because of his financial situation.

“When I first got here, to the Warriors, I was feeding into all the pressure of, the salary-cap stuff, the contract year,” he said. “You know, the new team that I would really love to make this a home for me in the future. I was kind of putting too much pressure onto myself.”

Indeed, the 25-year-old Oubre will be a free agent this summer. Meanwhile, his $14.4 million contract for this year is costing the Warriors a boatload more than that because of luxury tax implications.

But Oubre has turned his season around after a brutal start with the Dubs. He is now averaging a very respectable 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds a game to go along with standout defense.

Whether it comes as a starting wing like Oubre is now or as a sixth man whenever Klay Thompson returns, those are contributions that merit longer-term consideration from the Warriors.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus