Spencer Dinwiddie fires back at alleged shade from Tobias Harris

The NBA season may be suspended, but beef season is still in full swing.

In a post to his Instagram page this weekend, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie fired back at some alleged shade thrown his way by Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. For his part, Harris had lately been posting and commenting about his team’s games as if the season was still going.

In his own post, Dinwiddie said that he had gotten wind of a comment Harris had made about his ability to go left. The 26-year-old guard used a picture of him posterizing Harris in what he called “the actual last time I went left.”

The dunk in question took place during a game betwen the Nets and the Sixers on Dec. 15, one that Brooklyn wound up winning by the final of 109-89.

Last time around, it was the New York Knicks that Dinwiddie was dunking on. This time around, it is the Sixers he is (literally and figuratively) dunking on.