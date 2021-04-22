Spencer Dinwiddie suggests playoff return is ‘realistic’

The Brooklyn Nets could have even more firepower available to them for the NBA Playoffs with a possible return from Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie suffered a partial ACL tear on Dec. 27 and was expected to miss the remainder of the season. However, on Thursday, the Nets guard said it was “realistic” that he could ramp up enough to return during the playoffs if he can get his conditioning up to speed.

Spencer Dinwiddie was asked about status for the playoffs at Collision: "Ohh, that's a tough one. Recovery's going great…The ramp-up to be able to play in a playoff atmosphere is realistic." Adds conditioning is main hurdle and he's returned to the court in past couple weeks. — Diamond Leung (@diamond83) April 22, 2021

The Nets obviously have top-end talent, but recent injuries to Kevin Durant and James Harden have demonstrated that there is a degree of vulnerability in the team’s depth. That’s particularly true of the backcourt. Getting Dinwiddie back, even in a modest role, would help that issue to no end.

Dinwiddie, 27, averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game last season. The injury, as well as the Nets’ new core, has led some to apparently forget he’s even on the team, so a playoff return would certainly serve as a good reminder.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0