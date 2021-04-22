 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 22, 2021

Spencer Dinwiddie suggests playoff return is ‘realistic’

April 22, 2021
by Grey Papke

Spencer Dinwiddie

The Brooklyn Nets could have even more firepower available to them for the NBA Playoffs with a possible return from Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie suffered a partial ACL tear on Dec. 27 and was expected to miss the remainder of the season. However, on Thursday, the Nets guard said it was “realistic” that he could ramp up enough to return during the playoffs if he can get his conditioning up to speed.

The Nets obviously have top-end talent, but recent injuries to Kevin Durant and James Harden have demonstrated that there is a degree of vulnerability in the team’s depth. That’s particularly true of the backcourt. Getting Dinwiddie back, even in a modest role, would help that issue to no end.

Dinwiddie, 27, averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game last season. The injury, as well as the Nets’ new core, has led some to apparently forget he’s even on the team, so a playoff return would certainly serve as a good reminder.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus