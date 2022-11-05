Spencer Dinwiddie accuses referee Tony Brothers of calling him profane name

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a big accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers on Friday night.

Dinwiddie scored 21 points and had 7 assists in his Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Just before halftime, Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul. After the tech, Brothers allegedly referred to Dinwiddie as a “bit-h a– motherf—er” to one of Dinwiddie’s teammates.

When he met with the media after the win, Dinwiddie spoke about what happened.

Spencer Dinwiddie starts his postgame presser with a special message for Tony Brother and the NBA about his Technical Foul. pic.twitter.com/DnrqoJsjsC — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) November 5, 2022

The NBA denied a request for a pool reporter to speak with the officials about the incident. Their reason was that an official is only made available for a pool report if there are questions about a rules matter.

A pool report request was Tony Brothers was not granted by the league office. The reason: Pool reports are for rules clarifications. https://t.co/9FrYX9nGCq — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 5, 2022

Dinwiddie is in his first full season with Dallas after being traded there last season. The 29-year-old guard is averaging 16.7 points per game this season. Brothers, 58, is in his 22nd season as an NBA referee.

Brothers has long been a subject of complaints for NBA players. Last season, he had a weak explanation for a tech called on Luka Doncic. Trae Young called out Brothers last season after a game. The year before that, Ja Morant did the same thing.