Friday, November 4, 2022

Spencer Dinwiddie accuses referee Tony Brothers of calling him profane name

November 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Spencer Dinwidde close up

Feb 8, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) warms up against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a big accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers on Friday night.

Dinwiddie scored 21 points and had 7 assists in his Mavericks’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Just before halftime, Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul. After the tech, Brothers allegedly referred to Dinwiddie as a “bit-h a– motherf—er” to one of Dinwiddie’s teammates.

When he met with the media after the win, Dinwiddie spoke about what happened.

The NBA denied a request for a pool reporter to speak with the officials about the incident. Their reason was that an official is only made available for a pool report if there are questions about a rules matter.

Dinwiddie is in his first full season with Dallas after being traded there last season. The 29-year-old guard is averaging 16.7 points per game this season. Brothers, 58, is in his 22nd season as an NBA referee.

Brothers has long been a subject of complaints for NBA players. Last season, he had a weak explanation for a tech called on Luka Doncic. Trae Young called out Brothers last season after a game. The year before that, Ja Morant did the same thing.

