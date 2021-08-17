Spencer Dinwiddie responds to report claiming he did not want to play for Knicks

Spencer Dinwiddie may have come from the Brooklyn Nets, but he insists he does not have anything against their crosstown rivals.

The new Washington Wizards guard responded this week to a report by Marc Berman of the New York Post. The report claimed Dinwiddie did not find the New York Knicks to be an appealing fit as a free agent destination.

“Why y’all still writing this stuff about me?” Dinwiddie tweeted. “I never said that. “I’m just happy to be on the @WashWizards.”

Dinwiddie, 28, agreed to a three-year, $54 million deal with the Wizards in a sign-and-trade with the Nets. He is coming off surgery for a partially torn ACL but is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

As for the Knicks, Dinwiddie did once throw some shade at them. But the notion that he did not want to play for the Knicks seems to be inaccurate.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0