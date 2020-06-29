Spencer Dinwiddie tests positive for coronavirus, unsure about playing

The Brooklyn Nets may be losing yet another player ahead of the scheduled resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.

On Monday, Spencer Dinwiddie told Shams Charania of The Athletic that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Nets guard said he has been experiencing symptoms that include fever and chest tightness, and he is unsure if he will be able to play in Orlando.

“Over the past few months, I have been diligent about protecting myself and others from COVID-19 by following all designated protocol and quarantining,” Dinwiddie told Charania. “I was ready and prepared to rejoin my teammates as we were to be an early entry team in the resumed season. I flew private to return to New York, passed multiple COVID-19 tests over my first several days in New York and was able to participate in a couple practices within the first week.

“Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive. Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I’ll be able to participate in Orlando.”

Dinwiddie said he will now remain in self-quarantine for 14 days before being reevaluated. He has a month to get cleared before the resumption of the season on July 30, but that will likely depend upon his symptoms and whether or not he has enough time to prepare to play in games.

Dinwiddie has improved dramatically over his past few seasons in Brooklyn. The 27-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, all of which are career highs.

The Nets are already without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and another one of their players opted out of the resumed season over the weekend. Brooklyn is currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and should be able to reach the postseason, but they are extremely shorthanded. Losing Dinwiddie would be another major blow.