Spencer Dinwiddie unliked by his Wizards teammates?

Spencer Dinwiddie is in his first season with the Washington Wizards, and he may still be getting treated as an outsider within the team’s locker room.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Monday that the Wizards are looking to trade the veteran guard Dinwiddie ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline. O’Connor notably adds that Dinwiddie’s teammates “don’t want him there.”

Dinwiddie also made a curious comment last week about his efforts to take on a leadership role of sorts for the Wizards. He said that his attempt to speak up earlier this season “wasn’t necessarily welcomed,” per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

Spencer Dinwiddie on being a leader for the Wizards: "It's an interesting situation. I spoke up a little bit early on [this season]. It wasn't necessarily welcomed. And so, like I said, I try to do whatever's asked of me. At the end of the day, everybody has a role to play…" — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 30, 2022

While Dinwiddie’s numbers (13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game) look fine on the surface, he is doing it on pretty bad 38.6/31.5/81.2 shooting splits. Washington is also 23-26 on the year as they try to integrate a number of other first-year Wizards like Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, and Corey Kispert. Even their head coach, Wes Unseld Jr., is in his first year on the job.

We know that Dinwiddie has a bit of a zany personality. Now it sounds like his presence has not exactly been well-received by teammates this season.

Photo: Feb 8, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) warms up against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports